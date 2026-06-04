Minister Narayana reviews urban projects worth Rs 21k crore

VIJAYAWADA: A State-level workshop on municipal schemes and public health engineering was held in Vijayawada on Wednesday, bringing together engineers from across Andhra Pradesh.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana, who participated in the workshop, said the programme was aimed at resolving land, technical, and agency-related issues in engineering works while ensuring best practices are shared and implemented.

He highlighted that projects worth Rs 5,350 crore are being expedited to provide clean drinking water to every household, with stalled water supply schemes under AMRUT 1.0 and AMRUT 2.0 being revived.

Development works worth Rs 8,500 crore are underway under AMRUT 2.0, alongside accelerated sewage treatment plant construction.

He assured that the controversial garbage tax will not be reintroduced, and emphasised that municipal development works worth Rs 21,400 crore are in progress statewide, with the government determined to complete them within two years.

Narayana noted that 70 new Anna Canteens have already been opened, with five more to be operational within ten days. He stressed that waste-to-energy plants are being prioritised, with the Kakinada facility targeted for completion ahead of the Godavari Pushkarams.

Later, Principal Secretary (MA&UD) S Suresh Kumar, in his message, urged them to adopt modern practices, prepare bankable DPRs, and embrace digital monitoring.