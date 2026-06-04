My respect for Telangana will never diminish: DCM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan has strongly reaffirmed his respect for Telangana and its people, describing the state as the rightful “inheritance of its sons of the soil.” He rejected attempts to portray him as anti-Telangana, stressing that regional hatred only damages national integrity.

Speaking to the media after paying homage at the Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu Smruthi Vanam (Memorial) in Shakamuru, Amaravati, Pawan Kalyan clarified that his remarks questioning “whose jagir Telangana is” were directed only at those who opposed his entry into the state, not against Telangana itself.

“My affection for Telangana and respect for the youth who fought for it will never diminish,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan stressed that Potti Sriramulu sacrificed his life for the creation of linguistic states, which was not an act of regional hatred.