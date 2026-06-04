My respect for Telangana will never diminish: DCM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan has strongly reaffirmed his respect for Telangana and its people, describing the state as the rightful “inheritance of its sons of the soil.” He rejected attempts to portray him as anti-Telangana, stressing that regional hatred only damages national integrity.
Speaking to the media after paying homage at the Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu Smruthi Vanam (Memorial) in Shakamuru, Amaravati, Pawan Kalyan clarified that his remarks questioning “whose jagir Telangana is” were directed only at those who opposed his entry into the state, not against Telangana itself.
“My affection for Telangana and respect for the youth who fought for it will never diminish,” he said.
Pawan Kalyan stressed that Potti Sriramulu sacrificed his life for the creation of linguistic states, which was not an act of regional hatred.
He warned that sowing seeds of division in people’s minds leads to destruction and is harmful to national unity. “There are deep bonds between the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana—familial ties, business contracts, and social relations. Why then provoke hostility between them?” he asked. He urged the Congress Party to refrain from inciting regionalism and to uphold a clear national vision.
“If Congress continues to stoke regional animosities, how will it guide Gen Z youth on the importance of national stability?” he questioned.
He added that his plan to hold a public meeting in Telangana after 12 years was unnecessarily obstructed, noting that he did not believe Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was behind it, but rather “certain individuals in between” created hurdles.
As regard to former minister KT Rama Rao’s comments, he said he had not listened to them in their entirety and left it at that.
Pawan Kalyan reiterated that national integrity and social cooperation must be the guiding principles for all parties.