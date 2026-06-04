New biodiversity parks in Mangalagiri, Tirupati

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) on Wednesday finalized a comprehensive strategic action plan during its board meeting attended by representatives of all concerned departments.

APSBB Chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar said the first phase of the Kadapa Biodiversity Park is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister K Pawan Kalyan in September.

He said plans are also underway to establish new biodiversity parks in Mangalagiri and Tirupati in collaboration with the Forest Department.

To enhance urban greenery, it approved a pilot project to develop micro-forests at busy junctions in towns and create mini biodiversity parks within existing Nagara Vanams.

The APSBB also approved the implementation of Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECM) across the State and will seek government approval to establish a Section 8 company to facilitate CSR fund mobilisation.

The board reviewed ongoing scientific studies on Eastern Ghats flora diversity and coastal marine biodiversity being carried out with the CMFRI.