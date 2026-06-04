Polavaram to be developed as a tourism hub

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has announced that the Polavaram Project will be developed as a tourism hub by the time of the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams, following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Reviewing progress of construction works with officials, agency representatives, and designers at the Secretariat, he said a 9,900-acre LiDAR survey has already been completed to prepare the layout plan.

Connectivity is being planned to link Polavaram with Eluru, Kovvur, and Rajamahendravaram through national highways, while a bridge downstream of the spillway is scheduled for construction with strict timelines. Ramanaidu instructed officials to adhere to the schedule without delays, stating that the works must be completed before the Pushkarams. He noted that the Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam works are progressing, with Gap-1 completed up to 45 % and Gap-2 at 22 %. The left main canal is targeted for completion by August this year, enabling Godavari waters to reach Anakapalli.