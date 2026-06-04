Three cities will host APL tournament from June 9, says Vijayawada MP

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) said that the Andhra Premier League (APL) is being developed not merely as a cricket tournament but as a platform promoting sports, entertainment, tourism, and economic development across the State.

Sivanath announced that the APL 2026 tournament will be held across three venues-Vizag, Kadapa, and Mangalagiri from June 9 to 30. He said that while previous editions of the league were largely confined to Vizag, the year 2026 tournament has been expanded, allowing cricket fans from different regions to watch matches live.

Chinni said the opening matches will be played in Vizag, the middle phase of the tournament in Kadapa, and the semifinals, final, and other key matches in Mangalagiri. Seven teams will participate in APL 2026, he added.

“Extensive modernisation works are being carried out at the Mangalagiri and Kadapa stadiums. Facilities such as floodlights, media galleries, VIP lounges, player amenities, and broadcasting infrastructure are being upgraded. Mangalagiri cricket stadium is being developed as a major cricket hub for the future,” he explained.

Highlighting a unique feature of this year’s tournament, Sivanath said APL will showcase Andhra Pradesh’s local culture and folk traditions. Cultural performances featuring traditional art forms such as Tholu Bommalata, Garagalu, and Kolatam will be organized daily at the stadiums, creating employment opportunities for artists from different districts.

Sivanath noted that APL has emerged as an important platform for talented cricketers from rural areas.