Three greenfield ports, four fishing harbours to boost maritime infrastructure in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Marking two years of targeted governance, the Andhra Pradesh Government has unveiled a sweeping blueprint for multi-modal infrastructure transformation, spanning ports, aviation, roads, and logistics.

Spearheaded by the Departments of Investments & Infrastructure and Roads & Buildings (R&B), the initiatives are anchored in the AP Maritime Policy 2024–29 and the Aerospace & Defence Policy 2025, leveraging the state’s 1,053 km coastline and inland networks to position AP as India’s premier industrial gateway.

Officials noted that nearly 25 per cent of India’s recent infrastructure investments have been secured by the state.

Detailing the efforts made during the last two years, Minister for Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy, alongside Special Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments, R&B) MT Krishna Babu and other senior officials, stated that the AP Maritime Board is driving the simultaneous construction of four massive gateway greenfield ports designed to slash regional logistics costs, representing a grid valued at nearly Rs 14,000 crore.

The port projects at Ramayapatnam (78.48% physical progress), Mulapeta (75.5%), and Machilipatnam (57.78%) are firmly on track for a December 2026 completion, while the Kakinada Gateway Port (41%) targets March 2028.