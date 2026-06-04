Three greenfield ports, four fishing harbours to boost maritime infrastructure in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Marking two years of targeted governance, the Andhra Pradesh Government has unveiled a sweeping blueprint for multi-modal infrastructure transformation, spanning ports, aviation, roads, and logistics.
Spearheaded by the Departments of Investments & Infrastructure and Roads & Buildings (R&B), the initiatives are anchored in the AP Maritime Policy 2024–29 and the Aerospace & Defence Policy 2025, leveraging the state’s 1,053 km coastline and inland networks to position AP as India’s premier industrial gateway.
Officials noted that nearly 25 per cent of India’s recent infrastructure investments have been secured by the state.
Detailing the efforts made during the last two years, Minister for Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy, alongside Special Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments, R&B) MT Krishna Babu and other senior officials, stated that the AP Maritime Board is driving the simultaneous construction of four massive gateway greenfield ports designed to slash regional logistics costs, representing a grid valued at nearly Rs 14,000 crore.
The port projects at Ramayapatnam (78.48% physical progress), Mulapeta (75.5%), and Machilipatnam (57.78%) are firmly on track for a December 2026 completion, while the Kakinada Gateway Port (41%) targets March 2028.
Additionally, four Phase-1 fishing harbours—Juvvaladinne, Uppada, Nizampatnam, and Machilipatnam—are nearing completion, while Phase-2 projects at Budigatlapalem, Pudimadaka, and Kothapatnam are backed by a Rs 690 crore funding pool.
Land acquisition has also commenced for the 3,500-acre Duggarajapatnam Mega Shipbuilding Cluster, alongside the institutional launch of the AP LINK logistics corporation.
In the aviation sector, the state is rapidly advancing its aerospace hub ambitions with a Rs 1 lakh crore investment pipeline and a 1 lakh job creation potential.
The landmark Bhogapuram International Airport stands at 99.35% completion and is set to launch commercial operations in July 2026. Furthermore, nine new greenfield airports worth Rs 6,416 crore are currently underway, and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for eight water aerodromes have been finalised to significantly boost regional eco-tourism.
AP commands a vast network of 8,360 km of National Highways, ranking first in India for highway density relative to population.