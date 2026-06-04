TTD sets new record in 1.21 crore laddu sales

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has set an all-time record in the sale of the iconic Srivari Laddu prasadam, with devotees purchasing 1.21 crore laddus in May 2026 alone.
This marks a substantial year-on-year increase compared to 1.01 crore in May 2024 and 1.10 crore in May 2025. Over the 2025-26 financial year, a staggering 13.95 crore laddus were distributed, generating more than Rs 567 crore in revenue, underscoring the ever-growing demand for the sacred offering.
To meet this surge, TTD prepares between 4.08 lakh and 4.50 lakh laddus daily, requiring nearly 68 tonnes of raw materials each day. This includes 32 tonnes of sugar, 16 tonnes of Bengal gram flour, 16 tonnes of pure cow ghee, 3.5 tonnes of cashew nuts, 2 tonnes of raisins, 400 kg of cardamom, and 800 kg of sugar candy.
Each regular laddu weighs about 167–170 grams, with precise proportions of ingredients strictly adhering to the traditional “Dittam” standards approved in 1950-51. The sacred kitchen, Srivari Potu, where the laddus are prepared, employs around 700 Sri Vaishnava Brahmins. Facilities include a flour mill with a daily capacity of 15 tonnes, ghee storage of 2.1 lakh kg, and a gas plant with a capacity of 30 tonnes.
TTD maintains a buffer stock of 8–10 lakh laddus during peak occasions such as summer vacations, Brahmotsavams, Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam, and Radhasapthami. To enhance quality, TTD has introduced AI-based colour-sorting machines to remove impurities from raw materials. Currently, 56 counters operate round the clock in three shifts at the Laddu Complex, supplemented by newly introduced digital payment-enabled kiosks to speed up distribution.
“Symbolising the perfect blend of quality, tradition, and devotion, the sacred laddu continues to showcase the spiritual grandeur of Tirumala,” said Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Choudary.