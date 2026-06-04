TTD sets new record in 1.21 crore laddu sales

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has set an all-time record in the sale of the iconic Srivari Laddu prasadam, with devotees purchasing 1.21 crore laddus in May 2026 alone.

This marks a substantial year-on-year increase compared to 1.01 crore in May 2024 and 1.10 crore in May 2025. Over the 2025-26 financial year, a staggering 13.95 crore laddus were distributed, generating more than Rs 567 crore in revenue, underscoring the ever-growing demand for the sacred offering.

To meet this surge, TTD prepares between 4.08 lakh and 4.50 lakh laddus daily, requiring nearly 68 tonnes of raw materials each day. This includes 32 tonnes of sugar, 16 tonnes of Bengal gram flour, 16 tonnes of pure cow ghee, 3.5 tonnes of cashew nuts, 2 tonnes of raisins, 400 kg of cardamom, and 800 kg of sugar candy.