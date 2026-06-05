Andhra cabinet clears Amaravati Eye, Aviation Policy & international varsity

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday approved a series of major initiatives aimed at boosting tourism, aviation infrastructure and other sectors.

Key decisions include the development of the iconic ‘Amaravati Eye’ project, a comprehensive Aviation Policy for 2026-31, the establishment of a new international university in Sri City, and large-scale celebrations for International Yoga Day 2026.

In a move to enhance tourism in the state capital, the Cabinet approved the proposed ‘Amaravati Eye,’ a giant observation wheel to be constructed on the banks of the Krishna River. Modelled on famous London Eye, the attraction will offer visitors panoramic views of Amaravati city, the riverfront, and surrounding landscapes from a significant height.

The project is expected to emerge as a signature landmark for Amaravati and play a crucial role in attracting domestic and international the tourists.

The Cabinet for the AGICL to invite competitive tenders/RFP for development of Amaravati Eye project under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode in an area of 6 acres on the banks of Krishna river.

The Cabinet also approved the Andhra Pradesh Aviation Policy 2026-31, designed to transform the State’s aviation ecosystem through infrastructure development, improved connectivity, and investment promotion.

The policy focuses on integrated airport infrastructure development, expansion of cargo and logistics networks, promotion of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, aerospace manufacturing, aviation skill development, and future technologies such as Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The government has set an ambitious target of increasing annual passenger handling capacity from 6.2 million to 30.38 million by 2035. Air cargo capacity is expected to rise from 6,240 metric tonnes to 4.27 lakh metric tonnes during the same period.