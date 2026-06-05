AP invites Russian firms to invest in space, tech sectors

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has invited Russian space, energy, aerospace and technology companies to make Andhra Pradesh their preferred investment destination, declaring that “the partnership that began with Aryabhata in 1975 is ready for its next orbit”.

Addressing the India-Russia Business Forum on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Lokesh positioned Andhra Pradesh as a key contributor to the ambitious India-Russia bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin.

Calling India-Russia relations a partnership built on “trust that holds firm when the world is uncertain”, Lokesh said the relationship had moved beyond diplomatic symbolism and was now creating tangible industrial value through investments, energy partnerships and advanced technology cooperation.

“Russia stood with India during defining moments of our development journey, from Bhilai and Kudankulam to BrahMos and Gaganyaan. That foundation is not something you build overnight. It is something you protect and build upon,” he said.

Lokesh pointed to Russian aluminium giant RUSAL’s 1.5-million-tonne Pioneer Alumina Project and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy as examples of thriving Indo-Russian industrial collaboration that could be replicated across new sectors.

Recalling how India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, was launched aboard a Soviet rocket in 1975 and how Roscosmos continues to support India’s human spaceflight ambitions through Gaganyaan, Lokesh said the next chapter of Indo-Russian cooperation could be written from Andhra Pradesh.