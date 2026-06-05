‘Coalition govt balanced welfare & growth in 2 years’: TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the completion of two years of the coalition government in AP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao extended his greetings to the people and described June 4 as a landmark day that symbolised not merely the formation of a government but the triumph of public aspirations and democratic resolve.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Srinivasa Rao said the coalition government, which assumed office on the strength of a historic mandate for the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh, had consistently pursued a balanced agenda of welfare, development, and transparent governance over the past two years. He asserted that the government had remained steadfast in translating electoral promises into tangible outcomes.

Srinivasa Rao noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had signalled the administration’s priorities from the very first day in office through a series of measures aimed at public welfare. These included the announcement of a Mega DSC recruitment drive, the repeal of the Land Titling Act, enhancement of social security pensions, and the revival of Anna Canteens, initiatives that, he said, directly addressed the concerns of ordinary citizens.

He further maintained that the implementation of the flagship ‘Super Six’ commitments had positioned Andhra Pradesh as a model for welfare-oriented governance. Programmes such as Annadata Sukhibhava, Talliki Vandanam, Deepam 2.0, and Stree Shakti had, according to him, delivered meaningful support to farmers, women, students, and economically weaker households, ensuring that the government’s commitments translated into measurable benefits on the ground.

Rao said the government had moved with urgency to create opportunities for the youth.