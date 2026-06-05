Congress leader KVP slams Pawan Kalyan’s remarks against YSR

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao has strongly refuted allegations made by Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan against late former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

In a statement, KVP said it was deeply hurtful for millions of YSR’s admirers to hear baseless charges against a leader who continues to be revered even 17 years after his death. He stressed that Rajasekhara Reddy had no connection with the YSR Congress Party and dismissed claims that YSR had plotted against Pawan Kalyan during his tenure.

KVP challenged Pawan Kalyan to substantiate his allegations by naming the senior police officer he referred to, even proposing a lie detector test. He said if the officer confirmed the charges, he and YSR’s admirers would donate `10 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or any charity of Pawan Kalyan’s choice.

Meanwhile, APCC vice president Kolanukonda Shivaji said the Congress rejects accusations that it provoked regional sentiments through Telangana leaders. He questioned Pawan’s silence on the BJP’s alleged violations of minority rights.