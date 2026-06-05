CRZ-II status sought for Andhra's Madhurawada-Bheemunipatnam coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: As Vizag’s northern coastline undergoes rapid transformation, the State government has thrown its weight behind a proposal to reclassify the Madhurawada-Bheemunipatnam stretch from CRZ-III to CRZ-II, echoing the district administration’s view that the area no longer fits the profile of a relatively undisturbed coastal zone.
The proposal came up for discussion at an urgent meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) on June 3. The stretch is currently classified as CRZ-III under the approved Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMPs), while the draft CZMPs prepared under the CRZ Notification, 2019 have also retained the same classification.
The proposed shift carries implications for future growth along the coast. CRZ-II applies to substantially built-up urban areas within municipal limits that are equipped with roads, drainage, water supply and other civic infrastructure.
CRZ-III, by contrast, covers undisturbed coastal areas and imposes stricter restrictions, including a No Development Zone (NDZ) extending up to 200 metres from the High Tide Line in CRZ-III B areas.
According to documents placed before APCZMA, the State’s case is centred on the extent of urbanisation along the corridor. A report submitted by the Vizag District Collector states that the coastal stretch covers 498.68 hectares, of which 319.59 hectares, or 64.09 per cent, is developed.
The undeveloped area reportedly declined from 81.42 hectares in 2019 to 64.05 hectares in 2026, indicating continued growth of layouts, buildings and infrastructure.
Authorities have also cited a series of proposed projects, including the six-lane Beach Corridor linking Vizag Port and Bhogapuram Airport, the Visakhapatnam-Bheemunipatnam beachfront development project, the Visakhapatnam Economic Region Master Plan, proposed Metro Rail connectivity and the Vizag Bay City initiative.
Nearly 85 per cent of the GVMC jurisdiction along the proposed Beach Corridor is already developed with roads, layouts and buildings, according to submissions made by GVMC and VMRDA.
Based on these factors, the district administration has urged APCZMA to recommend that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) reconsider the existing zoning.
The proposal to reclassify the coastal stretch faces regulatory hurdles as five gram panchayats were merged into GVMC after the CRZ Notification, 2019, while the area remains classified as CRZ-III B based on 2011 Census data. The demand arose during the CZMP revision process, with public hearings postponed following numerous representations seeking zoning changes.
Proposals from Divi’s Laboratories, Adani Gangavaram Port and a cooperative housing society are under consideration. Fresh public consultations are likely after June 15 following receipt of updated maps from NCSCM.
Experts say CRZ-II status could accelerate planned urban development, infrastructure projects and investment along the Madhurawada-Bheemunipatnam coast. However, they caution that relaxing CRZ-III restrictions may increase development pressure on sensitive coastal ecosystems, raising concerns about habitat protection, shoreline stability and climate resilience in the long term.