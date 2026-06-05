CRZ-II status sought for Andhra's Madhurawada-Bheemunipatnam coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: As Vizag’s northern coastline undergoes rapid transformation, the State government has thrown its weight behind a proposal to reclassify the Madhurawada-Bheemunipatnam stretch from CRZ-III to CRZ-II, echoing the district administration’s view that the area no longer fits the profile of a relatively undisturbed coastal zone.

The proposal came up for discussion at an urgent meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) on June 3. The stretch is currently classified as CRZ-III under the approved Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMPs), while the draft CZMPs prepared under the CRZ Notification, 2019 have also retained the same classification.

The proposed shift carries implications for future growth along the coast. CRZ-II applies to substantially built-up urban areas within municipal limits that are equipped with roads, drainage, water supply and other civic infrastructure.

CRZ-III, by contrast, covers undisturbed coastal areas and imposes stricter restrictions, including a No Development Zone (NDZ) extending up to 200 metres from the High Tide Line in CRZ-III B areas.

According to documents placed before APCZMA, the State’s case is centred on the extent of urbanisation along the corridor. A report submitted by the Vizag District Collector states that the coastal stretch covers 498.68 hectares, of which 319.59 hectares, or 64.09 per cent, is developed.