NDA reaches pact on RS seats; TDP gets 3, JSP 1

VIJAYAWADA: Besides finalising a joint action plan to take the achievements of the Central and State governments to the people as part of a statewide campaign marking two years of NDA governance in Andhra Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year reign, the NDA meeting has decided that TDP will contest three of the four Rajya Sabha seats that fell vacant from Andhra Pradesh, leaving the fourth seat to JSP.

Apart from Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, JSP PAC chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, TDP and BJP State presidents Palla Srinivasa Rao and PVN Madhav attended the meeting held at the CM’s camp office on Thursday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, NDA leaders said a series of public meetings and outreach programmes will be held across the State to highlight the achievement of the coalition government in the last two years.

Coalition to take Central and State govts’ two-year achievements to people

Major public rallies will be held in Tirupati on June 9, Amaravati on June 12 and Visakhapatnam on June 15.

The alliance will also conduct district-level programmes from June 13 to 20 to highlight key welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the Central and State governments. A detailed campaign schedule will be released shortly.

Stating that the NDA will jointly reach out to people with the achievements of the Central and State governments over the past two years, Palla said the public meetings will be held in Tirupati, Amaravati and Visakhapatnam focusing on welfare, good governance and development respectively. Preparations for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls were also discussed during the meeting, Palla said.