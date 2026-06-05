Southwest monsoon likely to advance into Andhra Pradesh in 2-3 days

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: Conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of AP during the next two to three days. The southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on June 4, 2026, three days later than its normal onset date of June 1, according to the IMD.

The monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and several areas of the Bay of Bengal.

Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre official Jagannatha Kumar said the monsoon is likely to enter a few parts of Rayalaseema and one or two places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during this period before advancing into the State. He said temperatures across the State are likely to decline as monsoon conditions boost.

Meanwhile, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over south Telangana and adjoining Coastal Andhra and Yanam at about 3.1 km above mean sea level. This system is likely to influence weather conditions across parts of AP .

The IMD noted that increased cloud activity over the southeast Arabian Sea, strong low-level westerly winds and widespread rainfall over Kerala during the past two days contributed to the onset of the southwest monsoon.