CM Naidu sets 50 per cent green cover goal for Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Commemorating World Environment Day, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called for greater focus on environmental protection and sustainable development, saying rapid urbanisation and changing climate patterns have made ecological conservation a collective responsibility.

Participating in a programme at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister planted a sapling and announced the government’s goal of increasing Andhra Pradesh’s green cover to 50 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said rising temperatures, extreme weather events and environmental imbalance underscore the need for long-term conservation measures. He urged citizens to actively participate in afforestation and sustainable practices.

The Chief Minister also outlined a roadmap to transform Andhra University into a model net-zero campus. Noting that 450-acre Andhra University campus currently has around 25 per cent green cover, he directed university authorities to increase it to 50 per cent.

Naidu suggested measures such as large-scale tree plantation, installation of rooftop solar panels, development of a biodiversity park, scientific waste management, composting of organic waste, biogas generation, wastewater recycling and the promotion of electric mobility within the campus. He also proposed the formation of a team of professors to guide the university’s sustainability initiatives and said Andhra University should emerge as a knowledge hub for environmental studies.