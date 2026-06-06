Conserve fuel to protect environment: Prakasam District Collector P Rajababu

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector P Rajababu on Friday called on people to protect the environment, conserve fuel and adopt sustainable practices while participating in World Environment Day programmes in Ongole.

The collector planted saplings at the District Collectorate along with officials, NGO representatives and students. Rajababu said, “Everyone in society should work with a responsibility to protect the environment and conserve fuel to safeguard nature.”

He urged people to use public transport, share journeys, cycle or walk whenever possible to reduce fuel consumption and protect the environment. “Everyone, particularly the youth, students and NGO organisations, should take part in planting a large number of saplings to enhance greenery as well as nourish the environment. Try to decrease the dangerous plastic usage and carbon emissions into the environment which might damage our ecosystems,” Rajababu added.

Meanwhile, the Markapuram district administration organised World Environment Day programmes across the district. Collector M Vijaya Sunita, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy and other officials rode bicycles to participate in awareness rallies and sapling plantation drives.