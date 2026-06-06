Dy CM Pawan Kalyan sets 2.5 crore seed ball drive in motion

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests and Environment K Pawan Kalyan launched the process of preparing 2.5 crore seed balls as part of World Environment Day celebrations held at the Butterfly Park in Moolapadu of NTR district on Friday.

Participating in the programme, Pawan Kalyan personally prepared seed balls along with public representatives, government officials, women from self-help groups, students, and members of voluntary organisations.

The seed balls were made using seeds of indigenous tree species including neem, banyan, peepal, bamboo, amla, tamarind and several other native varieties aimed at improving green cover across the State.

Pawan Kalyan reviewed the large-scale seed ball preparation drive being conducted simultaneously at nearly 300 locations across the state through video conference from the Butterfly Park.

Interacting with participants, he enquired about the varieties of seeds being used and the number of seed balls being prepared. He urged officials and volunteers to carry forward the initiative with dedication, drawing inspiration from environmentalists and forest conservationists.

Appreciating children who explained the importance of seed balls in ecological restoration, Pawan Kalyan directed officials to ensure the preparation of 2.5 crore seed balls by June 15.

He later observed the deployment of drones used to disperse seed balls over hilltops and inaccessible forest areas.