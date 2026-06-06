Jana Sena Party picks Lingamaneni Ramesh for Rajya Sabha seat

VIJAYAWADA: Ending days of speculation over its Rajya Sabha nominee, Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Friday announced entrepreneur and philanthropist Lingamaneni Ramesh as its candidate, with party president Pawan Kalyan backing a long-time associate who has stood by the party since 2015.

The announcement followed discussions held on Thursday regarding the party’s nominee for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat. Pawan Kalyan formally declared Ramesh’s candidature on Friday. He is scheduled to file his nomination papers on Saturday afternoon.

With Ramesh’s nomination, Jana Sena is set to make its entry into the Rajya Sabha for the first time since the party’s formation, giving it a voice in Parliament’s Upper House. Party leaders said the development marks a significant milestone in Jana Sena’s political journey and will strengthen its ability to raise issues concerning Andhra Pradesh at the national level.