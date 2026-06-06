Minister Lokesh invites Rosatom to explore nuke power, infra investments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh held discussions with senior officials of Russian nuclear technology giant Rosatom, seeking investments in advanced nuclear energy, manufacturing and infrastructure projects in the state.

During his meeting with Rosatom Director (IT & Digitalization) Abakumov Evgeny and International Director General Kvyatkovsky Egor in Saint Petersburg, Lokesh invited the company to explore opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the field of next-generation Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

The minister proposed utilising the State’s vast coastal land resources for the establishment of SMRs capable of providing clean and reliable 24/7 captive power to major industrial zones across India. He said Andhra Pradesh offers significant potential for large-scale clean energy projects that can support the country’s growing industrial requirements.

Lokesh also urged Rosatom to establish a Nuclear Medicine and Food Irradiation Centre in Andhra Pradesh by leveraging the state’s plug-and-play industrial infrastructure. In addition, the Minister proposed the setting up of a nuclear desalination plant in one of the state’s mega industrial parks to address future water requirements of industries and urban centres. He requested Rosatom to examine the possibility of establishing a production facility for nuclear-grade alloys and carbon-fibre composites within the State’s mineral belt or industrial corridors.

Responding to the proposals, Rosatom Director Abakumov Evgeny said the company manages India-Russia nuclear energy agreements, engineering contracts and equipment localization initiatives through its Delhi office in partnership with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).