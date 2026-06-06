NAC-Andhra Pradesh wins 2 ISDA Infracon Awards for excellence

VIJAYAWADA: The National Academy of Construction-Andhra Pradesh (NAC-AP) won two awards at the ISDA Infracon National Awards (IINA)-2026 held at the Stein Auditorium of the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

The two important awards were presented by Dinesh Sharma, Member of Parliament (MP) and Former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of distinguished and eminent policymakers, industry leaders, various infrastructure experts, and representatives from the leading institutions across the country.

Director General G Ganesh Kumar received the Gold Award in the category of ‘Best Individual Contribution Award - Excellence in Government Service’ for his contribution to skill development and workforce enhancement in the construction sector.

NAC-AP has also secured the Platinum Award in the ‘Specialised Sector - Best Skill Development Initiative in Construction Sector’ category for its contribution to skill development, industry engagement and workforce creation for the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Over the years, NAC-AP has developed into a leading institution in construction skill development by offering industry-oriented training programmes across multiple trades.

Through its network of Advanced Skill Training Institutes (ASTIs), district training centres and Centres of Excellence, the academy has trained over thousands of youth, construction workers, engineers, supervisors, professionals and others.

The programmes will equip trainees with skills in modern technologies related to construction, renewable energy, all electrical systems, plumbing works, masonry, bar bending, formwork, safety management and several other emerging sectors.