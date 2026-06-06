Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams launches ‘Srivari Vaidya Seva’

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday launched the Srivari Vaidya Seva programme to enable doctors, specialists, nurses and medical technicians to offer voluntary medical services at TTD-run hospitals in Tirumala and Tirupati.

TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu inaugurated the programme, while TTD Executive Officer (EO) M Ravichandra launched a dedicated IT application for online registration.

Ravichandra said the initiative had been introduced on an experimental basis following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “The initiative has been undertaken with the objective of making the services of medical experts from across the world available to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara,” he said.

He stated that TTD would refine the programme based on feedback from participating specialists and expand it in the future. “As per the directives of the Chief Minister, TTD will act as a platform for professionals who wish to come forward with a service-oriented mindset in the fields of education, healthcare, IT and other sectors,” he added.

The programme covers Ashwini Hospital, SVIMS, BIRRD Hospital, SV Ayurvedic Hospital, Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre, SV Goshala and other TTD-affiliated institutions.

According to officials, super-speciality experts can render voluntary service for three days, while MBBS doctors can serve for seven days. TTD will provide accommodation and food facilities to all participating professionals in Tirumala and Tirupati.

“He assured that necessary accommodation and dining facilities will be provided to the experts coming to serve at TTD hospitals and educational institutions, ensuring they do not face any inconvenience,” officials said.

Officials said interested Hindu medical professionals can participate in the programme by booking their slots online through the TTD website at https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in/srivari-seva/instructions.

Interested medical professionals can register through the TTD website or contact the dedicated cell at SVIMS at Srivarivaidyasevasvims@gmail.com or call at 9154216307.