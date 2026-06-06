Yogandhra registrations to begin in Andhra Pradesh today

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will launch registrations from Saturday for Yogandhra-2026, a mass yoga initiative planned in connection with the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21. It aims to involve one crore participants statewide, with registrations facilitated through village and ward secretariats.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav reviewed the arrangements with senior officials on Friday, noting that the campaign will run from June 7 to 21. A total of 56 special programmes are scheduled across all 28 districts, culminating in a State-level event at Amaravati on June 21. District-level yoga sessions will also be held simultaneously.

To oversee the initiative, a special war room has been set up at the Health and Family Welfare Department headquarters in Mangalagiri. The unit comprises 30 officers drawn from AYUSH, the National Health Mission, NTR Medical Services Trust, Secondary Health, and the Directorate of Medical Education, tasked with continuous monitoring of the campaign.

Training is a key component of the plan. 5,600 yoga masters will train 2.5 lakh trainers through three-day sessions at the district and mandal levels. The schedule includes thematic events at prominent venues. On June 7, yoga sessions will be held at Lepakshi temple in Sri Sathya Sai district, Manginapudi beach in Krishna, SV Zoo Park in Tirupati, and Vontimitta temple in Kadapa.

Police personnel in Vijayawada and farmers in Konaseema will participate in special thematic yoga programmes. On June 8, events are planned at Undavalli caves (Guntur), Annavaram temple (Kakinada), Haritha Rock Garden (Kurnool), and Srisailam temple (Nandyal). Anganwadi workers and health staff in Annamayya district, along with prisoners in East Godavari jails, will also take part.

By June 20, all districts will have hosted yoga programmes, leading up to the state-level event on June 21.