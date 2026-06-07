Andhra farmers to get quality seeds at subsidised rates as Kharif season nears

VIJAYAWADA: With the Kharif season fast approaching, the State has initiated a comprehensive seed distribution programme to ensure that farmers have timely access to quality seeds at subsidised rates. Through the network of Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) across the State, the government is making arrangements to supply seeds for major Kharif crops well ahead of the sowing season.
As part of the State Development Plan for 2026-27, the government has allocated Rs. 240 crore for the distribution of 6.72 lakh quintals of seeds through the Andhra Pradesh State Seeds Development Corporation Limited (APSSDCL). Officials said the programme is aimed at supporting farmers with quality inputs and facilitating smooth agricultural operations during the season.
The distribution drive has already commenced with green manure seeds, which are in demand among farmers for improving soil fertility and enhancing crop productivity. Against the proposed distribution of 0.92 lakh quintals, APSSDCL has so far positioned 47,312 quintals across various districts. Of this, around 11,000 quintals have already been distributed to farmers. The seeds are being supplied at a 50 per cent subsidy, and distribution is continuing through RSKs.
Groundnut seed distribution is also underway. The government has planned to supply 2.21 lakh quintals of groundnut seed under a 40 per cent subsidy programme. So far, 4,398 quintals have been positioned by APSSDCL and are being supplied to farmers through designated centres.
The government has proposed the distribution of 1.62 lakh quintals of paddy seed through RSKs. As many as 39,842 quintals have already been positioned at various centres across the State. As per the information, paddy seed distribution will commence next week to meet the requirements of farmers preparing for transplantation and cultivation activities. Apart from paddy, groundnut arrangements have also been completed for the supply of pulses and millet seeds. Distribution of these seeds is scheduled to begin from June 15, ensuring that farmers cultivating rainfed and diversified crops have access to quality seed material in time for sowing.
App-based fertiliser sales in State from tomorrow
The AP Agriculture department will introduce app-based sales of urea and DAP fertilisers across the State from Monday, with all transactions to be carried out through the APAIMS App. The move is aimed at ensuring transparent distribution. State Director of Agriculture Manazir Jeelani Samoon said the new system would be implemented in 24 districts, while Krishna and Kakinada districts are exempted as they are part of Centre’s fertiliser app pilot project.