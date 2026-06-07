Andhra farmers to get quality seeds at subsidised rates as Kharif season nears

VIJAYAWADA: With the Kharif season fast approaching, the State has initiated a comprehensive seed distribution programme to ensure that farmers have timely access to quality seeds at subsidised rates. Through the network of Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) across the State, the government is making arrangements to supply seeds for major Kharif crops well ahead of the sowing season.

As part of the State Development Plan for 2026-27, the government has allocated Rs. 240 crore for the distribution of 6.72 lakh quintals of seeds through the Andhra Pradesh State Seeds Development Corporation Limited (APSSDCL). Officials said the programme is aimed at supporting farmers with quality inputs and facilitating smooth agricultural operations during the season.

The distribution drive has already commenced with green manure seeds, which are in demand among farmers for improving soil fertility and enhancing crop productivity. Against the proposed distribution of 0.92 lakh quintals, APSSDCL has so far positioned 47,312 quintals across various districts. Of this, around 11,000 quintals have already been distributed to farmers. The seeds are being supplied at a 50 per cent subsidy, and distribution is continuing through RSKs.