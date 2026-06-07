Andhra to leverage AI for neonatal care

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to leverage AI to improve neonatal healthcare, with the State government launching a pilot project to automatically assess and record health indicators of newborn babies through smartphone-based video technology.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that AI-powered newborn health monitoring services will be integrated into the mobile application used by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs).

The technology will enable automatic recording of critical health parameters such as weight, height, head circumference, chest circumference and arm measurements without physically touching the infant.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with Wadhwani AI, which has developed the ‘Shishu Maapan’ application. Under an agreement with the Health Department, the application will be integrated with the existing ASHA mobile platform.

As part of the project, health officials will create an AI database using videos and measurements of 1,000 newborns. Data collection will be carried out in areas covered by Indiranagar, Koppurao Colony, Kaza and Yerrabalem UHCs, as well as the Pedavadlapudi PHC in Mangalagiri constituency.