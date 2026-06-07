Appointment of ‘tainted officer’ in Andhra Pradesh Markfed raises eyebrows

VIJAYAWADA: AP Markfed has come under scrutiny for entrusting a crucial accounts responsibility to an official who had reportedly figured in past vigilance inquiries, while allegedly overlooking senior eligible officers.

The development has raised concerns within the cooperative sector, with questions being asked about transparency in assigning sensitive responsibilities.

According to sources, the official served as a procurement officer in Prakasam district during the 2017-18 season, when complaints alleged that black gram procured through middlemen was recorded as having been purchased directly from farmers. Following farmers’ protests, a vigilance inquiry reportedly found irregularities and recommended action. During the official’s tenure in Vizianagaram, complaints over the diversion of fertilisers allotted to a cooperative society allegedly led to another vigilance probe, which also recommended disciplinary action.

Despite these developments, the official has been given a key accounts-related responsibility in Markfed, sources said. The move has drawn criticism as four senior state-cadre managers were allegedly overlooked. Employees and farmer representatives have sought a review of the decision, citing concerns over seniority, eligibility and administrative propriety.