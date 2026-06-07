Eight elephants destroy crops, irrigation systems in Andhra's Manyam

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A herd of eight wild elephants created havoc by destroying irrigation pump sets in a palm oil orchard and damaging a banana crop on the outskirts of Puliganivalasa village in Salur mandal on Saturday.

The elephants entered Salur mandal from Parvathipuram mandal via Makkuva and caused significant damage to crops and agricultural infrastructure. The herd later moved towards Mavudi village in Makkuva mandal while returning to its traditional habitat in Parvathipuram mandal.

Residents said they were afraid to visit their farmlands after witnessing destruction.

The animals destroyed an irrigation pump set and drip irrigation system installed in a palm oil plantation on the outskirts of Puliganivalasa. The herd later entered a banana plantation and destroyed a crop that was ready for harvest. Agricultural labourers working in the palm oil orchard fled the area after witnessing the elephants’ rampage.

Speaking to the TNIE, Salur Forest Range Officer K Tavitinaidu said, “The herd of eight elephants entered Salur mandal a few days ago. It strayed into palm oil and banana plantations and damaged the irrigation pump system and crops on the outskirts of Puliganivalasa. Upon receiving information from local residents, our staff reached the spot and sounded a high alert in both Salur and Makkuva mandals.”

“We are monitoring the movement of the elephants with the help of field staff and elephant trackers. Awareness programmes are being conducted with support from the police and revenue departments to prevent man-animal conflict. Revenue officials have also imposed Section 163 of the BNSS, formerly Section 144 of the CrPC, to prevent large gatherings in the affected areas. The elephants are moving back towards their traditional habitat in Parvathipuram mandal, as Salur mandal has limited water sources. Compensation will be disbursed after the concerned departments complete damage assessment,” he said.