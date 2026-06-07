Four tonnes pompano haul showcases future of open-sea fish farming in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a record achievement for marine cage aquaculture, about 4 tonnes of Indian Pompano (Trachinotus mookalee) were harvested from a 12-metre-diameter sea cage off RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, demonstrating the potential of large-scale open-sea fish farming.

The harvest was showcased during a Fish Harvest Mela and Fish Farmers Meet organised jointly by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI), Visakhapatnam Regional Centre, and the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Scientists said the 12-metre cage is significantly larger than the 5-6 metre cages commonly used in India and can potentially produce up to eight tonnes of fish per crop. Smaller cages generally yield between 1.5 and 1.8 tonnes.

The demonstration was carried out under the All India Network Project on Mariculture (ANIP-M). The cage was stocked seven months ago with 9,000 hatchery-produced Indian Pompano fingerlings weighing about 30 grams each. The fish were reared using commercially available feed.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Grinson George, Director of ICAR-CMFRI, said the successful harvest marked an important step in the development of marine cage farming. He noted that researchers had overcome challenges such as rough sea conditions, strong winds and cyclone-related damage while developing the technology.

Dr Joykrushna Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries), ICAR, stated marine aquaculture could provide fishers with an additional source of income. He encouraged greater adoption of cage culture and other mariculture technologies developed by ICAR-CMFRI, including marine finfish and seaweed farming.