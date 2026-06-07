Strengthen Revenue Department with manpower, infrastructure: APRSA to government

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA) has called upon the State government to strengthen the Revenue department by providing adequate manpower, infrastructure, budgetary support and continuous training, stating that frequent review meetings alone would not improve service delivery.

The demand was made at the APRSA State Executive Committee meeting held at Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday under the chairmanship of association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu.

Representatives from all districts participated in the meeting and adopted resolutions concerning the functioning of the Revenue Department.

The association expressed gratitude to Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad for facilitating long-pending Tahsildar promotions that had been stalled for nearly four years due to court cases.

The association voiced concern over the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the State’s ambitious re-survey programme and the distribution of Pattadar Passbooks.

The leaders said that conducting all three programmes could place pressure on field-level revenue officials and employees.

The association urged proper planning to avoid overlaps, saying the re-survey offers a rare chance to create transparent, error-free land records. The APRSA urged the government to allocate a dedicated budget for legal expenses incurred by revenue employees who are required to attend court proceedings, including contempt cases, as part of their official duties. The association stated that such expenditures are becoming a financial burden on employees and should be borne by the government.