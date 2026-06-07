TDP fields Sana Satish, Bhashyam and Chintakayala Vijay for RS polls

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced the names of three candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh.

Incumbent MP Sana Satish Babu, educationist Bhashyam Rama Krishna and Chintakayala Vijay, son of AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, have been selected as the party’s candidates for the Upper House of Parliament.

Of the four Rajya Sabha seats that fell vacant from Andhra Pradesh, one was allotted to alliance partner Jana Sena Party. Its candidate, Lingamaneni Ramesh, filed his nomination on Saturday. The TDP announced candidates for the remaining three seats.

Naidu handed over the B-Forms to the three party nominees for filing their nominations. As the NDA enjoys an overwhelming majority in the Assembly with 164 MLAs in the 175-member House, the election of all four candidates is expected to be unanimous.

Sana Satish Babu, considered a close associate of TDP working president and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, has built a reputation as an entrepreneur, social worker, sports administrator and Parliamentarian. He has actively participated in social welfare initiatives and has been associated with the promotion and development of cricket. As a Rajya Sabha member, he has contributed to policy discussions and public issues concerning the State.