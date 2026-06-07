TDP grooming cadre for leadership roles to ensure poll success: CM Chandrababu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the party is systematically preparing its cadre for leadership roles and taking corrective measures to ensure sustained electoral success in the future.
During an interaction with cluster in-charges undergoing training at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Naidu emphasised the importance of commitment, positive thinking and public service in political leadership.
He said the party’s training programmes are aimed at transforming grassroots workers into capable leaders.
Naidu felt that determination and a clear sense of purpose automatically create an ecosystem that helps individuals achieve their goals.
The Chief Minister asserted that the TDP is taking extensive precautions to avoid future electoral setbacks. He attributed the party’s confidence to its governance approach based on welfare, development, democratic values, public freedom and continuous self-assessment.
Naidu revealed that the party regularly conducts surveys to assess public opinion and organisational performance. The findings of the surveys are being used in decisions ranging from party appointments to ticket allocation.
He made it clear that leaders and functionaries whose performance falls short of expectations would not be retained, stressing that the interests of the party and the state would remain paramount.
The TDP chief urged cadres to take government achievements to the people and highlight the fulfilment of promises made during the election campaign.
Citing Mangalagiri as an example, Naidu said sustained efforts by Minister Nara Lokesh transformed the constituency into a stronghold of the party. Despite his defeat in the 2019 elections, Lokesh continued to work among the people and secured a decisive victory in 2024, he noted.
He called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level and work towards increasing the party’s vote share across the state. The Chief Minister accused the opposition YSRCP of failing to fulfil several key promises during its tenure, including prohibition of liquor, implementation of a job calendar and restoration of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).
He also criticised the misinformation campaign regarding the DSC-2025 teacher recruitment process. He said that with the government effectively countering the allegations with factual evidence, opposition leaders were on the defensive.
He alleged that spreading misinformation and engaging in ‘fake politics’ had become a strategy of the opposition.
Reaffirming the strength of the ruling alliance, the Chief Minister said the coalition would continue to remain united and urged party workers to coordinate accordingly at the grassroots level.
He noted that the alliance’s collective approach helped secure a 94 percent strike rate in the 2024 elections and stressed the need to preserve that unity moving forward.
The Chief Minister also assured party workers that the TDP would continue to support them.