Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to distribute Pattadar passbooks in West Godavari district on Monday

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit West Godavari district on Monday as part of the Mee Bhoomi - Mee Hakku programme, where he will personally distribute Pattadar passbooks to farmers in Siddantam village, Achanta constituency.

The initiative, launched in January, is designed to correct errors in earlier land Authorities are updating land records and issuing new blockchain-based passbooks after conducting a resurvey and verifying farmers’ details. Farmers first receive draft copies and are asked to confirm the information via e-KYC before final passbooks are provided.

To ensure transparency, officials read out land particulars in front of the farmers. Over the past six months, resurvey work has been completed in 6,688 villages, covering 26.46 lakh farmers in 6,459 villages.

The government aims to complete resurvey operations in another 10,357 villages within nine months and distribute 67.32 lakh passbooks. Andhra Pradesh is the first State to adopt a blockchain-based land records system, assigning a permanent ID to each land parcel to prevent tampering. The Chief Minister will depart Amaravati at 10:25 a.m. and arrive in Siddantam by 11:00 a.m. At 11:15 a.m., he will address a public gathering under the Mee Bhoomi - Mee Hakku programme.

Later, at 2:30 p.m., he will meet with farmers, followed by a review meeting with TDP leaders and cadre at 3:15 p.m. He is expected to return to Amaravati by 5:35 p.m.

The government has stressed that the new system will enhance the accuracy and security of land records, giving farmers assurance that their holdings are permanently safeguarded.

The Chief Minister’s direct interaction with farmers is meant to strengthen confidence in the resurvey exercise and underscore the administration’s commitment to protecting land rights.