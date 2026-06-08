Andhra Pradesh modernizes 108 ambulance fleet with GPS tracking and advanced life support

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has rolled out a sweeping modernisation of Andhra Pradesh’s 108 Ambulance Emergency Services, positioning it as a global-standard lifeline for millions. Built on the principle that ‘every second counts when saving a life,’ the upgraded network now integrates advanced technology and trauma care protocols to meet international benchmarks.

In partnership with Bhavya Health Care, the fleet has been equipped with GPS tracking, real-time traffic routing, and digitised patient logs. These enhancements ensure victims are reached within the ‘Golden Hour,’ improving survival chances. Between June 2025 and May 2026, the service responded to 7,78,799 emergency calls, covering both rural and urban regions.

During this operational cycle, frontline workers stabilised 1,13,764 road accident victims at trauma sites. They safely transported 1,05,786 pregnant women to advanced maternal care facilities, contributing to reductions in maternal and infant mortality.

The fleet’s efficiency was divided into two streams: Inter-Facility Transfers (2,53,022 cases), ensuring movement of critical patients to tertiary hospitals, and Non-IFT Emergencies (5,25,777 cases), involving rapid dispatches to accident sites, homes, and remote areas. It managed a wide spectrum of crises. Respiratory distress cases numbered 97,118, while cardiac emergencies reached 45,951, supported by advanced life support systems and defibrillators.