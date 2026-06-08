Andhra Pradesh progressing under double-engine govt: MoS Bhupathiraju Varma

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year tenure had transformed India into a strong and globally respected nation while ensuring inclusive development and welfare for all sections of society.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP district office in Bhimavaram to mark 12 years of the Modi government, Srinivasa Varma said the NDA government had implemented several historic schemes aimed at empowering the poor, youth, women and farmers. He noted that India’s international standing had improved significantly under Modi’s leadership and that Indians across the world take pride in the country’s achievements.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the Minister said over 58 crore Jan Dhan accounts had been opened across the country, including more than 1.69 crore in Andhra Pradesh. He said the Centre had sanctioned over 57 crore Mudra loans nationwide, benefiting millions of entrepreneurs, while Andhra Pradesh alone received loans worth more than Rs 1.36 lakh crore.

Srinivasa Varma said Andhra Pradesh was witnessing rapid progress under the double-engine NDA governments at the Centre and in the State. He pointed to major investments in railway, road, healthcare and industrial infrastructure, including the Polavaram project, Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, Bhogapuram International Airport and large-scale steel and refinery projects.

The Minister stated that the Centre had allocated record funding for railway and highway development in Andhra Pradesh and approved several medical colleges and healthcare institutions.