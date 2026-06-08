Andhra Pradesh recorded India's highest climate-led internal displacement in 2025: Report

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 1.16 lakh people were internally displaced in Andhra Pradesh during 2025 due to cyclones and severe storm events, making the State one of the worst affected in the country, according to the State of India’s Environment 2026 report released by Down To Earth.

The report states that AP recorded 1,16,000 weather-related displacements, the highest among all States. Uttar Pradesh followed with 1,10,490 displacements, while West Bengal reported 80,000. Together, these States accounted for more than half of all displacements recorded across 28 States and Union Territories. The findings point to increasing vulnerability of AP to climate-related disasters.

AP records second-highest extreme weather days, says report

Extreme weather events affected the State on 58 days between October and December 2025, the second-highest in the country after Himachal Pradesh, which recorded 62 days.

The trend has continued into 2026. During the first three months of the year, AP recorded 10 days of extreme weather, compared with zero in 2022, three in 2023, two in 2024 and one in 2025 during the same period.