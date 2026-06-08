Andhra Pradesh: Vande Bharat hits buffalo; no casualties reported

ANANTAPUR: A Vande Bharat Express train struck a buffalo near Hindupur railway station in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday, causing a brief delay but no injuries to passengers.

The incident occurred at Devarajupalli railway gate when the train, travelling from Kacheguda to Bengaluru, hit a buffalo that had strayed onto the tracks. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train and alerted railway authorities.

Railway officials and technical staff rushed to the spot and inspected the train. The buffalo died in the collision and personnel later cleared the carcass from the tracks.

Officials said the train sustained only minor damage and was fit to continue its journey after technical checks. The Vande Bharat remained at Hindupur railway station for about 30 minutes while engineers conducted safety inspections. Passengers experienced a brief delay, but no injuries were reported.

After receiving clearance from railway engineers, the train resumed its journey to Bengaluru. Authorities have initiated an inquiry.

Officials said the train’s low speed while approaching the station and the prompt response of railway staff helped prevent a serious accident.