Andhra Premier League targets wider reach for young cricketers, says Chinni

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) announced that elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of fifth edition of Andhra Premier League (APL) from June 9 to 30 at three places on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the ACA headquarters in Vijayawada on Sunday, Chinni said the tournament aims to expand the reach of cricket across AP while providing a competitive platform for emerging young cricketers.

He said APL-2026 would mark a new chapter in the development of cricket in the state. He emphasized that the league is designed to create greater opportunities for talented youngsters and strengthen the cricketing ecosystem in AP.

“Unlike previous editions, this season’s tournament will be conducted across three cities-Vizag, Kadapa and Mangalagiri-to promote the decentralisation of cricket. Seven teams will participate in the competition. Matches will be played in Vizag from June 9 to 14, in Kadapa from June 17 to 21, and in Mangalagiri from June 24 to 30. The semi-finals and final will also be held in Mangalagiri,” he explained.

He noted that priority is being given to players from AP, with the objective of helping local cricketers reach the national level. He cited the selection of Guntur-based cricketer Rasheed to the India-A team as evidence of the progress being made in the State’s cricket development efforts.

“We believe the league will play a crucial role in establishing AP as a major cricketing destination in the country,” he opined.