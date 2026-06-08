Atchannaidu reviews implementation of APAIMS 2.0

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed officials to ensure the effective implementation of APAIMS 2.0 to improve transparency and efficiency in fertilizer distribution.

During a review with district officials, he stressed uninterrupted supply to farmers, including tenant farmers, and ordered vigilance teams to prevent shortages and diversion of stocks. He called for awareness campaigns on fertilizer use and adequate stocking based on demand. CM Secretary Rajamouli sought strict monitoring and daily reports. Agriculture Director M Jilani said APAIMS 2.0 has been integrated with Rythu Seva Kendras, fertiliser retailers and PACS to enable scientific and regulated distribution