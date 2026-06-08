Eight workers killed, several injured at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as molten iron spills.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eight workers were killed and several others injured after molten iron spilt on them at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday. The incident occurred in the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) unit while production activities were underway.

According to preliminary information, buckets attached to a ladle carrying molten metal collapsed, causing a large quantity of molten steel to spill suddenly onto the shop floor. Eight workers died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Following the accident, the plant management initiated emergency response measures and deployed safety teams to the affected area.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives. The CM reviewed the situation with officials and directed all departments to coordinate relief and rescue efforts. Officials briefed him on the status of the injured workers and ongoing operations.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased workers and wished a speedy recovery for those injured. He stated that the government machinery is actively overseeing medical care and relief measures.