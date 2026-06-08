Invasive water hyacinth chokes Godavari-Eluru canal, sparking vector-borne disease fears

ELURU: The unchecked spread of water hyacinth in the Godavari-Eluru canal has emerged as a major concern for residents, with large portions of the canal covered by the invasive aquatic weed.

Locals say the dense vegetation is obstructing the natural flow of water and affecting the canal’s ecological health.

Residents allege that untreated sewage, domestic wastewater and solid waste discharged into the canal at various locations have accelerated the growth of water hyacinth. Despite periodic cleaning drives undertaken by authorities, the weed continues to reappear, highlighting the need for a long-term solution.

The problem is particularly visible near bridges and narrow stretches of the canal, where thick mats of water hyacinth have accumulated. Locals say the weed not only reduces the canal’s water-carrying capacity but also traps floating garbage, creating foul odours and unhygienic conditions.

Residents say stagnant water caused by the blockage become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Fishermen and farmers in nearby areas have also expressed concern that the deteriorating water quality could adversely affect aquatic life and irrigation needs.

Environmentalists point out that water hyacinth thrives in nutrient-rich polluted water and serves as an indicator of increasing contamination levels in the canal. Residents have urged the Irrigation Department, Eluru Municipal Corporation and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board to jointly undertake a comprehensive clean-up operation. They have also called for regular desilting, installation of trash barriers, monitoring of sewage discharge points.

Superintending Engineer Water Resources department Ch Deva Prakash said the canal cleaning work has already started.

The SE has stated that water has been released into the canal and that the officials are carrying out the removal of water hayacinth and accumulated waste in a phased manner.