Nara Lokesh explores Russia tie-up for rare earths

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking to anchor Andhra Pradesh in the global rare earths and advanced materials supply chain, State Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh met with representatives of Russia’s Giredmet Institute in Moscow.

The discussions focused on establishing strategic partnerships for rare earth refining, magnet manufacturing, and semiconductor materials research.

Lokesh urged Giredmet to explore the creation of a Rare Earth Element (REE) refining hub in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam, leveraging the mineral wealth of North Andhra. He also proposed a Neodymium Magnet (NdFeB) production facility in Nellore, aimed at supplying India’s fast-growing electric vehicle and wind energy markets.

He emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s readiness to support full-cycle permanent magnet manufacturing using Giredmet’s processing technology, while inviting collaboration in co-founding a metallurgy and ultra-pure semiconductor materials laboratory within India’s technologival corridor.

He further sought Giredmet’s expertise in deploying proprietary extraction technologies to recover strategic metals from industrial waste and mining tailings.

Established in 1931, Giredmet is a Moscow-based research and design institute operating within the Rosatom scientific and technological system. It specialises in rare earth elements, critical metals, semiconductors, and high-purity chemicals.

With advanced laboratories, pilot-scale testing facilities, and design centers integrated into Rosatom’s industrial network, the institute combines research with industrial imple mentation.