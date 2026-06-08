NTR District SC students must open bank accounts by June 11 for Thalliki Vandanam scheme

VIJAYAWADA: District SC Welfare and Empowerment Officer KL Harshita on Sunday said that SC students who joined Intermediate First Year for 2026-2027 must open a new bank account and link it on the NPCI portal by June 11 to receive the benefits of Thalliki Vandanam scheme.

Under this scheme, students can open accounts without a PAN card at nearby branches of SBI, UBI, Indian Bank, or Canara Bank using their Aadhaar card and mobile number.

To avail the scheme, eligible students and parents should visit their nearest Swarna Ward Secretariat and must register with Ward Welfare and Education staff, obtain full details, and ensure the new account is opened in the student’s name with NPCI linkage completed by the deadline.

The officer emphasised that timely compliance is essential for students to receive benefits under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme in NTR District.