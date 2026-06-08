Our govt committed to eradicating narcotics menace in State: AP Home Minister Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to making the State free from the dangerous narcotic substances, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha asserted that stringent action against peddlers and networks was taken to control the ganja menace in the State.

As part of the celebrations leading up to the 12th International Yoga Day, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a special statewide awareness campaign titled “Yogandhra” from June 7 to June 21. In this connection, a large-scale Yogandhra programme was organised by the NTR police commissionerate on the BRTS Road in Vijayawada on Sunday under the leadership of Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu.

Around 5,000 yoga enthusiasts, including police personnel, officials and the public, participated and performed various yoga asanas.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Anitha said the Yogandhra campaign is being conducted across the state following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. She urged people to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives and take responsibility for safeguarding their own health.