Our govt committed to eradicating narcotics menace in State: AP Home Minister Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to making the State free from the dangerous narcotic substances, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha asserted that stringent action against peddlers and networks was taken to control the ganja menace in the State.
As part of the celebrations leading up to the 12th International Yoga Day, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a special statewide awareness campaign titled “Yogandhra” from June 7 to June 21. In this connection, a large-scale Yogandhra programme was organised by the NTR police commissionerate on the BRTS Road in Vijayawada on Sunday under the leadership of Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu.
Around 5,000 yoga enthusiasts, including police personnel, officials and the public, participated and performed various yoga asanas.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Anitha said the Yogandhra campaign is being conducted across the state following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. She urged people to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives and take responsibility for safeguarding their own health.
Anitha stated that yoga, which has been part of Indian culture for thousands of years, gained worldwide recognition due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She recalled that more than 150 countries supported the proposal for International Yoga Day at the United Nations in 2014.
“Yoga does not require expensive equipment and can be practised by anyone with just a yoga mat, irrespective of economic status,” she emphasised, calling upon citizens to actively participate in the 14-day Yogandhra campaign leading up to International Yoga Day on June 21.
Highlighting the government’s vision, Anitha said the State is striving towards becoming a drug-free, healthy and happy State. She noted that yoga plays a vital role in reducing stress, depression and lifestyle-related ailments affecting people of all age groups.
NTR CP Rajasekhara Babu said the Yogandhra initiative has been linked with the “Dandayatra 2.0” anti-drug campaign. He revealed that over 1,000 identified drug users are being rehabilitated through coordinated efforts of the police, health department and district administration, expressing hope that they would become drug-free by June 21.