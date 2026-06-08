Srikakulam administration secures local consent for proposed Palasa domestic airport

SRIKAKULAM: In a move to transform the economic landscape of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Palasa in Srikakulam district has been earmarked for the development of a domestic airport. Spread across 1,261 acres, the project is expected to give a big boost for the development of the backward region in the next 15 to 20 years, decentralising growth and creating new opportunities for the region.
In an interview with The New Indian Express Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that after a detailed geographical and technical survey, Palasa was identified as the most suitable location, and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has conducted a preliminary survey, and the project will be fully under its purview.
Dinkar said that along the airport, clean industries, commercial spaces, flight hangars, hotels, and allied facilities are planned, making the area a hub for aviation-linked development.
He mentioned that 200 acres belongs to the government, and nearly 900 acres are privately owned in the proposed Airport project. The government assured that the affected farmers will get fair compensation under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, he added.
Collector Dinkar said “No village will be relocated or removed, and the administration has emphasised that the project will be implemented with the consent and cooperation of local communities.”
He highlighted that over 1,500 farmers’ opinions have already been collected, with many expressing willingness to part with their land. “This project is for the public and for the future of youth. With farmers and villagers willing, we will conduct the techno-economic feasibility survey, including soil and condition tests,” the Collector Dinkar said.
He said plans have been made for the creation of jobs from entry-level position to the top positions in the region in future. Dinkar assured that eligible candidates from surrounding villages will be given priority, ensuring that local youth benefit directly.
Later, He stated that more employment is expected to reduce migration from the region, offering a major platform for the future of the district’s young workforce.
Collector Dinkar said “The government is committed to support farmers and assured fair compensation measures, aiming to build trust among stakeholders. Several youth and farmers have already come forward voluntarily to offer their land. He said the domestic airport is expected to boost local businesses and develop the infrastructure facilities in the region.