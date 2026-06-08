Srikakulam administration secures local consent for proposed Palasa domestic airport

SRIKAKULAM: In a move to transform the economic landscape of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Palasa in Srikakulam district has been earmarked for the development of a domestic airport. Spread across 1,261 acres, the project is expected to give a big boost for the development of the backward region in the next 15 to 20 years, decentralising growth and creating new opportunities for the region.

In an interview with The New Indian Express Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that after a detailed geographical and technical survey, Palasa was identified as the most suitable location, and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has conducted a preliminary survey, and the project will be fully under its purview.

Dinkar said that along the airport, clean industries, commercial spaces, flight hangars, hotels, and allied facilities are planned, making the area a hub for aviation-linked development.

He mentioned that 200 acres belongs to the government, and nearly 900 acres are privately owned in the proposed Airport project. The government assured that the affected farmers will get fair compensation under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, he added.