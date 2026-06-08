Thunderstorms & scorching heat in AP for next 2 days

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a fresh weather advisory warning of thunderstorms with lightning in several districts, alongside heatwave conditions in others. Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the state will continue to experience varied weather over the next two days.

Under the influence of a trough extending from Karnataka to the coastal Andhra region, light to moderate rains with lightning are expected on Monday and Tuesday in Alluri, Polavaram, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and Kadapa districts.

Other districts may also see isolated thunderstorms. Citizens have been advised not to take shelter under trees, electric poles, or hoardings during sudden downpours, and farmers and cattle herders have been urged to move to safe areas when skies darken and thunder is heard.

At the same time, heatwave conditions are forecast in 56 mandals and hot winds conditions in 67 mandals across districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, ASR, Polavaram, Kakinada, Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Prakasam, Anantapur and Chittoor.

Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 42–44°C in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, ASR, Polavaram, Kakinada, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and Prakasam. In Konaseema, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Chittoor, temperatures may hover between 40-42°C.

Citizens are advised to avoid venturing out in peak heat, drink plenty of fluids such as lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, and safe drinking water, and stay alert to fallen power lines during storms.