Totapuri mango prices plummet to Rs 4 per kg in Chittoor, triggering widespread farmer distress

TIRUPATI: Totapuri mango prices have plunged to Rs 4 per kg in the erstwhile Chittoor district, leaving thousands of farmers in distress as procurement remains sluggish and long queues of tractors continue outside juice factories.

Farmers alleged that mandi owners were operating as a syndicate to suppress prices, while delayed procurement by processing units worsened the situation. More than 300 tractors were seen parked at the GD Nellore juice factory and along nearby roads, with some waiting for three days.

Industry sources attributed the sharp fall to halted exports and a glut of Totapuri mangoes. The fruit is cultivated on about 2–2.15 lakh acres across the district.

A few units, including Jain Agro at GD Nellore, have begun procurement, while factories in Bangarupalem and Chittoor are expected to start operations soon.

Farmers raised concerns over a new ID card system at some factories, requiring them to secure tokens before unloading produce, further delaying procurement. Mango growers from Chandragiri mandal accused traders of acting in concert to keep prices low and demanded a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 12 per kg.

“The government should announce an MSP at the earliest, on the lines of last year’s announcement,” said farmer Ramanjaneyulu from Chittoor.

Juice unit owners said they were struggling to clear last year’s pulp stocks due to export disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict, affecting cash flow and payments to farmers.

Farmer Naveen from Yerravaripalem said cultivation and harvesting costs had risen sharply. “To pluck and transport one tractor load of mangoes, the minimum expenditure is around Rs 50,000. But mandi owners are not offering fair prices,” he said.

Despite roadside stalls selling mangoes cheaply and consumers enjoying the seasonal abundance, farmers remain burdened by losses, exposing once again the risks of market volatility and unpredictable weather.