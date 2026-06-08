Yoga key to healthy lifestyle: AP Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Sunday said that ‘a healthy life is possible only by making yoga part of our lifestyle’ while participating in the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations held at Manginapudi Beach, Machi lipatnam.

RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna also participated. The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating International Yoga Day since 2014, and last year’s celebrations saw large-scale participation from across the state.

He stressed that yoga is essential for both physical and mental fitness and helps build resistance against diseases like diabetes and BP. He added that lakhs joined the month-long event which was led by Modi in Vizag beach last year.

Ravindra said many yogis have gifted valuable books on it and urged women to adopt yoga for physical strength.