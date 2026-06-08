YSRCP to make alleged DSC-2025 irregularities central theme of statewide protests

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State general secretary and in-charge of affiliated wings Aluru Sambasiva Reddy has called upon party cadre to intensify the fight against the alleged irregularities in DSC-2025 and extend full support to unemployed youth seeking justice.

Addressing a teleconference with Youth and Student Wing state committee members, zonal presidents, district presidents and other party leaders, he said the alleged DSC scam should be the main issue discussed at the town hall meetings being held across constituency headquarters as part of the ‘two years of backstabbing’ protest programme. He alleged that the TDP-led government had misled lakhs of unemployed youth by promising a Mega DSC before elections, but ultimately disappointed more than three lakh aspirants.