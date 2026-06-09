CM Naidu vows clean land records in Andhra by 2027

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a blistering attack on the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing it of misleading unemployed youth over the Mega DSC recruitment and creating widespread confusion in land records.

He demanded that YSRCP leaders tender an unconditional apology to the people and unemployed youth, even as he reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to cleanse and modernise land administration by 2027.

Naidu said nearly 16,000 teaching posts had been filled through the Mega DSC, fulfilling the government’s promise of employment generation. He alleged that those who neither understood examinations nor reservation policies were attempting to spread misinformation for political gain.

Turning to land reforms, the Chief Minister announced that every farmer in Andhra Pradesh will have an error-free Pattadar Passbook by 2027, equipped with currency-like security features and QR codes.

He highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is the first state in India to implement a blockchain-based land records system, assigning permanent blockchain IDs to land parcels to prevent tampering. Resurvey work has already been completed in 6,688 villages, with 26.46 lakh passbooks issued; another 67.32 lakh will be distributed after surveys in 10,357 villages.

Naidu accused the previous YSRCP regime of attempting to privatise land records and committing irregularities worth Rs 1,500 crore.