DCM Pawan Kalyan directs officials to serve notices on RMC & industries

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest, Science and Technology K Pawan Kalyan directed the officials of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to issue show-cause notices to Andhra Paper Mills and the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation over pollution in the Godavari river on Monday.

Pawan reviewed the pollution prevention measures being taken in Godavari river based on a report submitted by the APPCB following his recent field inspection of the river in Rajamahendravaram.

During his recent inspection, water samples were collected from various locations and later analysed in laboratories.

The findings were discussed during a review meeting held with the district officials on Monday. According to the report, hazardous chemical pollutants are being discharged into the Godavari River, exceeding the prescribed limits.

Expressing serious concern over the findings, Pawan Kalyan questioned officials about the lack of action despite regular monitoring of the river’s water quality. Officials informed the Deputy CM that water samples were being collected and tested every month.

However, Pawan Kalyan expressed his dissatisfaction and sought an explanation on why effective measures had not been taken when pollution levels continued to remain high. He instructed the officials of the APPCB to immediately issue show-cause notices to the management of Andhra Paper Mills and other pollution-emitting industries for violation of rules.