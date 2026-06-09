Fifth edition of APL to begin in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fifth edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL) will be conducted across three venues in AP, marking a departure from previous seasons, said, APL Governing Council Chairman Sujay Krishna Rangarao.

Addressing a press conference at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Monday, he said the tournament is aimed at boosting the cricket ecosystem in AP and providing opportunities to young players.

He said matches will be held in Vizag from June 9 to 14, in Kadapa from June 17 to 21, and in Mangalagiri from June 24 to 30. He stated that the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) intends to expand the league to additional stadiums in the future.

He noted that the performances of Andhra players in domestic competitions such as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and their increasing presence in the IPL reflect the progress being made in the State’s cricket development programmes.

The opening ceremony will be held at 6 pm, with Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu as the chief guest. He said Kadapa stadium is ready to host international-level matches, while the ACA has invested about `50 crore in developing its stadium at Mangalagiri. It will begin with a match between Simhadri Vizag Lions and Kakinada Kings at 7.30 pm.